PITTSFIELD — Giovanna Fessenden, of Lenox, and Julie Diop have been appointed to the Berkshire Innovation Center’s board of directors.
Fessenden represents Western Massachusetts as an attorney at the intellectual property law firm Hamilton, Brook, Smith & Reynolds in Boston. Diop is executive director of the Initiative for Knowledge and Innovation in Manufacturing at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Fessenden is a computer scientist and blockchain specialist with 17 years of experience advising high-tech companies and startups in software patents, software product development, software licensing, open source licensing compliance and intellectual property strategy. She also is executive producer of TEDx Berkshires.
Fessenden holds a bachelor’s degree in art history and computer science from Smith College, and a law degree and master’s degree in intellectual property from the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law.
Diop is a former business reporter who worked for Newsday and NPR’s nationally syndicated show, “On Point,” before going to MIT in October 2016.
The Initiative for Knowledge and Innovation in Manufacturing creates new education and training content, provides delivery platforms, supports manufacturing research programs and develops national policy in advanced manufacturing workforce training.
Diop holds a master’s degree in business journalism from New York University and an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago.