PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Innovation Center will hold an operational leadership meeting webinar at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 to kick off the center's Lean Consortium, a program designed to discuss how businesses in the Berkshires can support each other, develop their teams to embrace a culture of continuous improvement and increase the county's workforce.
The initial meeting will discuss problems that businesses want to address as a collaborative continuous improvement learning group and will end with a feedback session.
Joe Rizzo, executive director of the New England Lean Consortium, and Karen Carswell, of the Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership, will speak.
Information: berkshireinnovationcenter.com.