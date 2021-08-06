PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Innovation Center will host an information session on the Massachusetts Life Science Center’s angel investor tax credit program at 10 a.m. Aug. 20. Cheryl Sadeli, the vice president of finance for the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, will lead the discussion. The session is being offered as part of the Venture Development–Startup Know How Series with the University of Massachusetts Institute for Applied Life Sciences. Registration is required. Registration: https://umass-amherst.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEkduyrpzsqH9wF01v8V1zgX2h0yD1BShFA.