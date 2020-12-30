PITTSFIELD — SolaBlock of Easthampton, a green energy company that belongs to the Berkshire Innovation Center, recently was selected as a semifinalist for the “ready” phase of the American-Made Solar Prize, a $3 million competition co-hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
The competition is the initial phase of the Energy Department’s “Ready, Set, Go” program, which is designed to stimulate American solar innovation.
SolaBlock was one of 20 teams representing 12 states that each was selected to receive $50,000. Those teams all have advanced to the second round of the competition, where a $200,000 prize will be awarded to 10 winners.
Also, the company recently was selected as one of the Top 50 contech startups in 2020 by Cemex Ventures in the new materials and construction category.
SolaBlock makes vertical solar wall systems that produce clean energy that yield decades of zero energy, carbon neutrality and economic value to building owners.