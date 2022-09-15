PITTSFIELD — Dennis Rebelo has joined the Berkshire Innovation Center in the newly created position of chief learning officer.
In this role, Rebelo will integrate educational programming into the BIC’s member offerings and community learning opportunities, working collaboratively with the executive leadership team. Educational experiences will take the form of in-person events, day-long workshops, pop-up training programs as well as distance-based and hybrid learning offerings.
“I am energized and honored to join the BIC in this new role which will connect member organizations, academic and research institutions, and community partners to innovation-driven learning opportunities," Rebelo said in a news release.
Rebelo will be instrumental in the launch of the BIC Manufacturing Academy. The BIC Manufacturing Academy, made possible through a $914,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce, is designed to address persistent challenges facing the manufacturing economy in the Berkshire region. He will be playing a key role as the BIC builds the academy with the Massachusetts Institute ot Technology MIT, the Mass Tech Collaborative, and local industry and academic partners.
The BIC will host an event on Nov. 2 to mark Rebelo's arrival. He will be conducting a special presentation in-service to BIC member organizations entitled, “High Stakes Public Speaking for Technologists & Innovation-Driven Organizations”.
Rebelo has served as executive coach to presidents of health systems, leaders at life science firms, manufacturing organizations and community-based organizations. He has also worked in higher education as a professor of technology, leadership and management at Roger Williams University in Providence, R.I. where he received the Thomas J. Carroll Teacher-of-the-Year Award in 2020.
He was a co-founder of The Sports Mind Institute, the former president of Alex and Ani University and the creator of the digital tool StoryPathing for Career Development. He is also the author of the best-selling book, "Story Like You Mean It" how to build and use your personal narrative to illustrate who you really are.
‘’We’re thrilled to have Dr. Rebelo join our team”, says Ben Sosne, Executive Director at the BIC, ‘’and I look forward to working with him to develop key programming initiatives to support skill development of employees, members and partners.
Rebelo lives in Rhode Island with his wife and three Australian Sheppards but recently purchased a home in the Berkshires. In his free time he enjoys antique automobiles, art, live music events and hiking.