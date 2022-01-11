PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Innovation Center will be offering a new monthly class, “Introduction to the Manufacturing Space,” that will begin Jan. 18 and run on the third Tuesday of every month. The hours are 3 to 5 p.m.
The class will cover general shop safety, tool and material storage, an overview of each major machine, and training on the center’s entry-level Prusa 3D printer.
The class is free to center members and will be capped at five participants per session.
Registration is through the center’s member profile in Nexudus. Those without a member profile should contact Allison Mikaniewicz at allison@the-bic.org.
Completion of this class will be a prerequisite for training on the center’s more-advanced machines. For more information on the center’s training programs, contact operations manager Tim Butterworth at tim@the-bic.org.