PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Innovation Center will hold a free panel discussion titled “Non-Fungible Tokens: A New Frontier for Brick-and-Mortar” from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday at the BIC, 45 Woodlawn Ave., Pittsfield. The event will also be live-streamed.
Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are a form of financial security that is made up of digital data that's stored in a blockchain.
The speakers will include Justin McKennon, of CoinBusters; David Nadig, chief investment officer and director of research at ETF Database; Khalid Jones, principal at the Kolier Group; Giovanna Fessenden, counsel at Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds; and Ryan Salame, co-CEO at FTX Digital Markets. The discussion will be moderated by the BIC’s Executive Director Ben Sosne.
Information/registration: https://berkshireinnovationcenter.com/programming/nfts-brick-and-mortar. For help with registration contact allison@the-bic.org.