Big E will hold job fair Tuesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Eastern States Exposition will hold its 2022 Big E Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Exposition’s Farmers Market. The event is open to the public and is free of charge. Job seekers will have a chance to network with various departments.
Available positions include: ticket sellers/takers; agriculture in the feed store; box office assistant/photo ID staff; custodial/maintenance; foundation representatives at the ESE Museum; giant slide attendants; parking; retail positions as cashiers, sales associates/Wine Cafe; sales; security; and shuttle drivers.
Prospective applicants are asked to apply ahead of time at TheBigE.com/employment. Those who don’t have access to a mobile device or computer may complete their application at the event. All staff will receive training for their roles prior to the fair.
To find the job fair, enter Gate 9 and follow signage to Gate 9A area. Park adjacent to the jersey barriers. Proceed on foot to the red building in front of the Mallary Complex dome.