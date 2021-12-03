PITTSFIELD — Big Lots will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Pittsfield store at 457 Dalton Avenue on Dec. 11. Special offers and prizes will be available, including scratch off cards to the first 100 customers on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12.
Big Lots moved from the Allendale Shopping Center on Cheshire Road to its new 34,034 square foot location in November. The building formerly housed Price-Rite Marketplace supermarket, which operated in Pittsfield for 14 years before closing in September 2020.