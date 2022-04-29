SPRINGFIELD — Shawn E. Kirchner of North Adams has been appointed store director of Big Y Food's supermarket in Easthampton. He is one of 12 Big Y employees who were recently appointed to other positions at Big Y's markets in Massachusetts.
