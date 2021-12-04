Three Berkshire County employees have received new appointments at Big Y Foods.
James D. Parks, of Great Barrington, has been appointed assistant store director at Big Y’s market in Lee; Mike J. Cahoon, of North Adams, has been appointed grocery sales manager at the company’s market in North Adams; and Jason M. Tournas, of Trumbull, Conn., has been appointed deli sales manager at Big Y’s market in Great Barrington.
Big Y, based in Springfield, operates four Berkshire markets, in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield, and two gas/convenience stores, in Lee and Pittsfield.