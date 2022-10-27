<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire Agricultural Ventures to benefit from community bag program at Big Y store in Great Barrington

Big Y has selected Berkshire Agricultural Ventures to be the November beneficiary of the regional supermarket chain's community bag program at its Great Barrington store.

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Agricultural Ventures has been chosen to be the November beneficiary of Big Y's monthly community bag program at its Great Barrington store.

BAV will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable bag purchased next month in the store at 740 South Main St.

Every month, at every Big Y location, a different local nonprofit is selected to benefit from the sale of these special reusable community bags.

Berkshire Agricultural Ventures is a nonprofit organization in Great Barrington working to support the development and viability of local farms and food businesses throughout the Berkshire-Taconic region.

