Berkshire Agricultural Ventures to benefit from community bag program at Big Y store in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Agricultural Ventures has been chosen to be the November beneficiary of Big Y's monthly community bag program at its Great Barrington store.
BAV will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable bag purchased next month in the store at 740 South Main St.
Every month, at every Big Y location, a different local nonprofit is selected to benefit from the sale of these special reusable community bags.
Berkshire Agricultural Ventures is a nonprofit organization in Great Barrington working to support the development and viability of local farms and food businesses throughout the Berkshire-Taconic region.