Big Y Foods will close all of its outlets, including the chain’s supermarkets, and gas and convenience stores, on Thanksgiving Day and Friday.
The stores are closed both days to thank employees for their continued hard work and tenacious challenges of being an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic. All Big Y outlets will reopen Saturday.
Big Y operates Berkshire County supermarkets in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield, and gas and convenience stores in Lee and Pittsfield.