Big Y donates 1.5 million meals through Sack Hunger campaign

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Foods’ Sack Hunger campaign, which took place at 72 locations in the company’s two-state marketing area, recently donated 1.5 million meals to four regional food banks, including the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield.
The three other food banks are the Worcester County Food Bank, the Greater Boston Food Bank and Connecticut Foodshare.
Based in Springfield, Big Y operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield and gas station/convenience stores in Lee and Pittsfield.