SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Foods has joined Massachusetts’ SNAP online purchasing program.
State residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits can now use their Electronic Benefits Transfer SNAP benefits to buy groceries online from Big Y at any of the regional supermarket chain’s stores.
Based in Springfield, Big Y operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield, and gas/convenience store locations in Lee and Pittsfield.
For more information on the program, visit www.Mass.gov/SNAPOnline.