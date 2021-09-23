Big Y Foods will be holding on-site multi vaccine clinics at all 71 of its supermarket locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2. They include Big Y’s Berkshire County markets in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield. Services will be available for all customers, employees, and their families. Dates, times and further details on each location’s vaccine clinic are listed on bigy.com. No appointments are necessary.
All stores will offer seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines, Stores with an on-site pharmacy will also offer a variety of vaccines including seasonal flu, pneumonia, shingles, COVIOD Tdap, hepatitis A and B, meningococcal, MMR and HPV. Information: bigy.com.