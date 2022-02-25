SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Foods on Tuesday will hold its third on-the-spot hiring event, at all 85 of its locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut.
In the Berkshires, Big Y operates markets in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield, and gas/convenience store locations in Lee and Pittsfield.
Interviews will be conducted at every hiring location, and hiring managers will be able to make on-the-spot job offers for full-time positions.
The events will run from 4 to 7 p.m.
There are openings at all Big Y supermarkets, Big Y Express Gas and Convenience stores, and Table & Vine Fine Wines and Spirits.
Interested applicants are encouraged to apply in advance at bigy.com/careers, which also includes addresses of all host hiring locations.