Big Y photo

Big Y will be conducting an on-the-spot hiring event Tuesday, at its four markets and two gas/convenience store locations in Berkshire County. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Foods on Tuesday will hold its third on-the-spot hiring event, at all 85 of its locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

In the Berkshires, Big Y operates markets in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield, and gas/convenience store locations in Lee and Pittsfield.

Interviews will be conducted at every hiring location, and hiring managers will be able to make on-the-spot job offers for full-time positions.

The events will run from 4 to 7 p.m.

There are openings at all Big Y supermarkets, Big Y Express Gas and Convenience stores, and Table & Vine Fine Wines and Spirits.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply in advance at bigy.com/careers, which also includes addresses of all host hiring locations.