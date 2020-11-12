Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Big Y Foods has turned its annual Sack Hunger program into a virtual event this year.

Instead of contributing a $10 sack of groceries, participants this year can provide a $5 donation — a virtual sack — to one of five food banks within the regional supermarket chain’s two-state coverage area. Each $5 donation brings 10 meals to those in need.

This year’s participating food banks include the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield; the Worcester County Food Bank; the Greater Boston Food Bank; Foodshare of Greater Hartford, Conn.; and the Connecticut Food Bank.

Virtual sacks can be purchased at the register of any Big Y location, which includes Berkshire County markets in Great Barrington, Lee, Pittsfield and North Adams. Online donations are being accepted at bigy.com/rs/GiftCards. Big Y will match all donations to the program through the end of the year.

