Big Y Foods has launched a new ecommerce platform, myPicks, which allows customers to order their items online for curbside pickup. The company, which operates four markets and two convenience store/gas stations in the Berkshires, has been testing the new service over the past several weeks.
“We are excited to launch our new online shopping service for those customers interested in ecommerce. We look forward to expanding our digital capabilities in the future as we roll out to other locations throughout our marketing area,” said Big Y’s chief operating officer Michael P. D’Amour.
Plans for the physical order assembly area in Chicopee began in late 2019 and construction was completed last fall. This automated micro-fulfillment center houses 20,000 of the most popular items sold at Big Y. weeks. Once the service is fully operational, Big Y will be able to provide online orders for over 7,000 customers a week from this Chicopee location.
Big Y’s myPicks online ordering service carries no additional fees for orders of $40 or more. Information: bigy.com.