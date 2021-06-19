SPRINGFIELD — Stephen M. Creed recently was named vice president of distribution and logistics at Big Y Foods by the company’s board of directors.
In this position, Creed will be responsible for leading Big Y’s distribution teams at their newly expanded 430,000-square-foot Fresh & Local Distribution Center in Springfield, and will serve as an adviser to the board of directors.
Creed, a resident of Marshfield, has over 40 years of experience in the distribution industry, mostly within the supermarket realm.
Big Y, based in Springfield, operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield and gas station/convenience stores in Lee and Pittsfield.