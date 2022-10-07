SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Foods is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian.
Customers and employees will have the opportunity to donate to the Red Cross through Oct. 19 at all Big Y locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Donation containers for cash donations will be available at all Big Y registers, with the ability to donate with credit or debit at the register or via the myExpress Checkout app. Big Y operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield, and gas/convenience store locations in Lee and Pittsfield.