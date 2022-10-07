<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Y teams up with Red Cross to raise money for victims of Hurricane Ian

Big Y Photo

Big Y is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise funds for people who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Foods is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Customers and employees will have the opportunity to donate to the Red Cross through Oct. 19 at all Big Y locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Donation containers for cash donations will be available at all Big Y registers, with the ability to donate with credit or debit at the register or via the myExpress Checkout app. Big Y operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield, and gas/convenience store locations in Lee and Pittsfield.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all