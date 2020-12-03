In partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, all 33 Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers are preparing to administer the COVID-19 vaccines once they are approved and available for distribution. In the Berkshires, Big Y operates pharmacy and wellness centers at its supermarkets in Great Barrington, Lee and Pittsfield.
This partnership is being established in anticipation that one or more COVID-19 vaccines will be authorized and approved for use in the United States as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Strategy for COVID-19. This initiative by the HHS with pharmacies across the United States is part of the federal pharmacy program aimed to further increase access to the vaccines.