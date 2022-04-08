SPRINGFIELD — Sarah Steven, who lives in Sheffield, has been promoted to vice president of marketing at Big Y Foods.
In this role, Steven will oversee all aspects of marketing across the company’s brands of Big Y Supermarkets, myPicks curbside pickup, Big Y Express Gas and Convenience, and Table & Vine wines and spirits.
Steven joined Big Y as senior director of marketing in 2020. In 2008, Steven joined Iredale Mineral Cosmetics in Great Barrington as director, brand advocacy and two years later was promoted to vice president. She has also worked for Pepperidge Farm and Godiva Chocolatier.
She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.
Based in Springfield, Big Y operates Berkshire supermarkets in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield and gas/convenience store locations in Lee and Pittsfield.