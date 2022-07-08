Big Y promotes four Berkshire employees

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Foods has promoted four employees who live in the Berkshires.
Vito A. Guerino, of North Adams, has been promoted to night manager at Big Y’s North Adams store; Daniel J. Dufur, of Pittsfield, has been promoted to meat and seafood sales manager in the Pittsfield store; and Jonathan A. Hubbard, of Pittsfield, has been promoted to assistant store director in Great Barrington. Also, Ranaan K. Hartman, of Pittsfield, has been named district director at Big Y’s Springfield store.
Based in Springfield, Big Y operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield and gas/convenience store locations in Lee and Pittsfield.