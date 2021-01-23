Colin M. D’Amour has been named senior director of the Big Y Express Gas & Convenience Stores division, while Christian P. D’Amour has been appointed the company’s director of e-commerce.
They are two of the six third-generation members of the D’Amour family that founded Springfield-based Big Y Foods who are involved in the company.
Colin D’Amour previously served as senior manager of procurement within Big Y’s Real Estate and Development team, as well as member of the firm’s real estate committee. Christian D’Amour has held several positions within the company, most recently district sales and merchandising mentor for Big Y’s 15-store district in the four counties of Western Massachusetts.
Big Y operates Berkshire County supermarkets in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield, and gas and convenience stores in Lee and Pittsfield.