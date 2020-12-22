As part of its continued appreciation for their extraordinary efforts this past year, Big Y Foods will be providing additional holiday bonuses to the company’s frontline and distribution center associates, including full-time, part-time and casual employees.
This holiday bonus is part of the company’s ongoing recognition and appreciation for the efforts and sacrifices of employees, which was instituted in March. Thank-you bonuses are expected to continue during the first part of 2021.
Big Y, headquartered in Springfield, operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield, and gas and convenience stores in Lee and Pittsfield.