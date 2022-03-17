SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Foods is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise money to help provide humanitarian relief in response to the Ukraine crisis. Donations are being accepted through March 30.
Customers and employees will have the opportunity to donate to the American Red Cross relief efforts at all 71 Big Y World Class Markets throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. They include Big Y’s Berkshire County markets in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield.
Information: bigy.com.