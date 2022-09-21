Big Y to offer multiple vaccines next week at Berkshire stores

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Foods will hold on-site clinics next week offering multiple vaccines at all of its supermarket locations, including its Berkshire stores in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield.
From Monday through Oct. 1, all stores will offer seasonal flu, high-dose flu and COVID-19 vaccines including the updated COVID-19 booster. Stores with on-site pharmacies will offer a variety of additional vaccines including those for pneumonia; shingles; tetanus; diptheria and pertussis; meningitis; measles, mumps and rubella; and HIV.
Vaccines will be administered to eligible children and adults ages 5 and over based on product availability. No appointments are necessary. Information: bigy.com.