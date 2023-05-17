Now that the weather is more inviting for outdoor activities, it’s a good time to get out and enjoy what the Berkshires has to offer.
BUYING BICYCLE HELMETSAre you in the market for a new bicycle helmet? Read on to find out why you may want to replace your helmet and how you can ride through the process of finding the best new one for you.
“If you have your helmet for over three years, you may need a one,” said Wyeth Curtis, a sales associate and retail professional at Berkshire Bike & Board in Great Barrington. “Many times your helmet should be replaced because there is a breakdown of the styrofoam or plastic foam which is not visible to the eye.”
The inside of a bike helmet is lined with expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam.
“Unfortunately, if you have a crash, even at a slow speed, your helmet’s safety can be compromised,” Curtis warned.
In terms of safety, all helmets must have a mandated Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) label. But for better safety, your helmet should have a multi-directional impact protection system (MIPS) label, which is a higher standard of protection.
“The MIPS reduces the rotational impact force by having a low-friction layer located between the EPS and the inner helmet,” Curtis said.
Also consider these factors when selecting a helmet: your type of riding, the size, the ventilation, the shape, the color, the retention system, and the chin buckle.
“First, know your type of riding,” Curtis said. He is referring to riding on roads, on rail trails or mountain bike trails, using your bicycle to commute to work, or participating in professional competitions.
“Each type of riding may require a different type of helmet.”
“Sizing is the greatest challenge, especially if you attempt it online,” said Jay Elling, Bike & Board’s marketing and e-commerce manager. In his opinion, only one in 10 riders may find the perfect helmet size if they search online instead of going to the bike shop and trying it on in person.
“It is always better to try it on with a professional checking it, as well as looking in the mirror to see if the helmet is overhanging around your head,” Curtis added. “It should feel comfortable, not impair your vision and there should be a slight gap between your head and the helmet.”
To make sure a helmet is a good fit, Curtis recommends cyclists measure the largest point around the crown of their forehead, then check the helmet’s actual size, which can be found either on the helmet itself or on the box that it comes in.
Ventilation is another factor to consider. During the summer, cyclists may want helmets that contain a lot of ventilation holes to help them stay cooler while riding. But those riding in the winter may want less holes, or a helmet that has enough room inside to wear a thin cap or “beany” to provide more insulation.
The shape of the helmet should fit your head. Racers should look for helmets that are aerodynamically constructed, Curtis said.
A helmet’s color also matters.
“The color should be white to be seen by traffic at night,” Curtis said. “If you are on the trails during hunting season, it should be orange or yellow.”
The retention system, which tightens the helmet to your head, should be flexible.
The chin buckle is also very important, according to Curtis. It should be close to your head without being too tight and the side triangles need to be close to your ears.
Curtis has a few last words of advice:
“Budget is important, but so is your head,” he said. “You can save on your helmet or medical bills.”
HIKING AND OTHER DISCOUNTSThis is a good time of the year to hike.
“If you are up to the challenge, consider our Camino Hiking Challenge/Season Pass,” said Mindy Miraglia, the founder of Berkshire Camino LLC of Lee, which provides guided hiking tours throughout the Berkshires.
Berkshire Camino’s guided hiking tour promotion can save one person 40 percent and two or more people 50 percent on a season’s pass for 12 hikes which take place between May 19 and Oct. 22.
The group pass allows the purchaser to bring a different person on each hike, according to Berkshire Camino’s website https://bit.ly/41AuefE. For more information, email Miraglia at info@berkshirecamino.com.
Berkshire Bike and Board has extended its tent sale in Great Barrington in order to sell its remaining inventory, Elling said. Go to Berkshire Bike and Board to view the remaining equipment.
After all this exercise, you might need to either recharge, tune up for your next athletic event, or need help recovering from an injury. Check out the Recovery Room in Pittsfield. The small business is offering a $150 promotional membership for the month of June that is available to the first 30 participants. It gives you access to a cold plunge, sauna or NormaTec compression, said owner Christine Meucci. Information on NormaTec compression is available at https://bit.ly/3BoKhmk.
FAREWELL TO AN ICON“Out of Hand”, an eclectic gift ship in Great Barrington that has been open for 51 years, is closing on May 27, according to owner Katherine Shanahan. Out of Hand sells basketry, women’s fashions, and trappings for the home, as well as store shelves and showcases.
“Many of its ‘owner selected’ items will be on sale,” Shanahan said.
RX SAVING TIP
This year’s Memorial Day Weekend Sales had not been formulated by press time. So I recommend checking the websites of your favorite shops and retailers to take advantage of any sales or promotions.