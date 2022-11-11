Bill Schmick: Consumer Price Index buoys stock market — for now

A surprise decline in the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) bolstered investor sentiment, supercharged equity averages, and drove the U.S. dollar and interest rates lower. Is this just a flash in the pan, or has the tide changed?

Short term, the CPI news catapulted the markets closer to my target for this bear market rally. That is the good news. The bad news is that nothing has changed in the Fed's monetary calculus, nor mine.

The CPI data reflected a 7.7 percent increase over last year’s 7.9 percent expected, and a 0.4 percent increase month-over-month. On a "core" basis that strips out food and energy, the CPI declined as well. These numbers were only a smidgeon below expectations. And yet, they were still a heck of a lot better than last month's print, which saw core inflation hit its highest level since 1982.

A reader might ask whether that small tick down in inflation justified a 5.4 percent jump in the S&P 500 Index, and a 7.74 percent move higher in the NASDAQ. The answer is no, but it just underscores the power of short covering in a down market. The gains improved investor sentiment substantially, but sentiment is a fickle thing. Here are two more weekly examples.

The midterm election outcome disappointed many on Wall Street. Traders expected a Republican "red wave" that would roll back many of the Democrats' initiatives, or at least prevent new ones from being passed.

The expected GOP flood would also ensure no new taxes or spending plans over the next two years. That trouncing failed to materialize. The markets declined on the outcome, as sentiment immediately soured. That made little sense to me. Why?

Despite investor disappointment, there is still a high probability that Republicans are expected to take the House. The Senate, on the other hand, is a toss-up with the outcome potentially not known for weeks. The bottom line is that in a divided Congress, which is now almost a certainty in my opinion, means that most, if not all the outcomes, traders were hoping for will happen anyway.

This week, sentiment was overwhelmingly bearish in the crypto market, as well and with good reason. The rapid collapse of FTX, a $32 billion company and crypto exchange, stunned financial market players worldwide. FTX was pioneered by a 30-year-old billionaire, Sam Bankman-Fried.

Over the last two years, FTX, under Bankman-Frieds’ direction, spent hundreds of millions of dollars bailing out struggling crypto firms. Fried, a major donor to President Joe Biden's presidential campaign, was a frequent visitor in the halls of Congress and was considered a stabilizing presence in the troubled crypto market.

Last week, several Twitter posts by FTX's main competitor, Binance, questioned the stability of FTX's business, sparking a $6 billion bank run on the company. That precipitated a crisis, resulting in a potential bailout of FTX by rival, Binance. However, Binance subsequently backed out of the deal citing "mishandled customer funds" and regulatory investigations, leaving FTX on the verge of collapse. Indeed, the company on Friday filed for bankruptcy.

Negative investor sentiment has coursed through the crypto markets with traders and investors dumping everything they can. The present attitude of investors is that no company or currency in the crypto space is safe from extreme volatility. The reasoning goes that if a name-brand company such as FTX can go under in a matter of days, who will be next?

As for the overall market, we are on track in my latest prediction. We should see the S&P 500 Index hit my target of 4,000-4,100. Early on Friday morning in the overnight futures markets the S&P 500 kissed 4,000. As I said weeks ago, I am expecting this rally to end sometime in the middle of November. Timewise, that should mean we reach a top in this latest bear market rally in the next week or so. And then what?

Unfortunately, we go down again.