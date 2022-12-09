Bill Schmick: Recession fears build as bond yields fall

As if inflation fears were not enough, investors are now becoming concerned that the decline in bond yields, usually a positive for stocks, is now signaling something worse: a coming recession.
It's been a week where corporate management in delivering corporate quarterly results has been sounding a warning that a recession is coming. Many managers are predicting gloomy sales, cost-cutting, and laying off an increasing number of workers.
This constant drumbeat of warnings is influencing investor psychology. Most strategists on Wall Street are convinced that a recession is coming as early as the first quarter of 2023. The only question is whether the economic downturn will be mild, moderate or harsh.
For those readers who are interested in my forecast for 2023, you can read all about it in the December 2022 issue of the Berkshire Business Journal, a free publication, at berkshirebusinessjournal.com/.
I wrote that article the day after the midterm elections and not much has changed in my outlook. For those who just want the quick and dirty, I expect the first half of 2023 will result in a mild recession, declining earnings, and lower inflation. Fears that the Fed has overtightened, based on a rising unemployment rate, will result in a further decline in the stock markets.
"As such, I see a rather nasty first-quarter decline in the stock markets to fresh lows that could take the S&P 500 Index down another 10 to 20 percent or so from here. I am forecasting a final capitulation in the stock market around the end of March 2023 with a tentative bottom of 3,200.
When do I see the Fed pivot or at least pause in tightening? That depends on inflation, but I do believe it will take several months before the Fed will be willing to relax its policies once inflation begins to fall. That hasn't happened yet. Let's say it does happen over the next six to nine months, some time in the second quarter of 2023.
If so, I expect the markets will anticipate this change. The U.S. dollar will begin to retreat, interest rates start to decline, and we should see stocks and bonds bounce in the spring and throughout the summer. For the year, my guesstimate, which will change for sure as the year progresses, is a target of 4,500 on the S&P 500 index. "As for what areas will do well, my forecast for the U.S. dollar, bonds, for interest rates etc., please refer to the magazine article.
In the short term, meaning between now and the end of the year, I am expecting volatility. The expected cooling off of the Producer Price Index (PPI) for November failed to materialize. Prices rose 0.3 percent over the prior month on a headline basis and 0.4 percent on a "core" basis, which excludes food and energy. The market expected no more than a 0.2 percent increase for both readings.
I warned readers a few weeks ago not to expect that every monthly inflation data point would see a decline. Economic data does usually move in a straight line, so a moderate rise in inflation should be expected. Unfortunately, market algorithmic software programs don't get that. A hotter inflation number simply triggers algo selling immediately.
The disappointing PPI data leaves open the possibility of a hotter Consumer Price Index coming up Tuesday. The following day, the two-day Federal Open Market Committee begins. As I warned readers, the stock market has declined, and all the gains made during the last two weeks have been given back. I expect markets will continue to decline as investors worry about the CPI and upcoming FOMC meeting.
Depending on what the Fed does, and what Chairman Jerome Powell says, we can decline even further. However, there is an equal chance that Powell could bring some Christmas cheer. In which case, we could see a Santa Claus rally extending into the new year.