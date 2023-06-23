Bill Schmick: Traders are profit-taking after a great run

What goes up, must come down — at least in the stock market. That doesn't mean that the bull market is over. More upside ahead in equities is a strong possibility, but first, we need to bottom.
"Stocks are stretched at this point; the rubber band could stretch further, but not right now. I believe next week we might see some downside in the averages (maybe 100 points give or take on the S&P 500), but then up again too as high as 4,600."
That was my take on where stocks were going in last week's column. Thus far, we seem to be right on target. Artificial intelligence stocks are leading this bout of profit-taking.
Many smaller AI stocks have given back almost half their recent gains. That is as it should be given the extraordinary gains investors have enjoyed in some of these names. The technology area in general led the market's decline, but few areas were safe from this round of profit-taking.
A bout of central bank hikes in interest rates around the world contributed to the malaise in stocks, at least according to the news media. The Bank of England increased rates by 50 basis points, and Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, and New Zealand joined in as well.
Sweden is expected to do the same next week, and both Canada and Australia did so last week. Over the last six months, almost four dozen countries have done the same.
In addition, while the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank announced a pause last week in its rate hikes, this week Fed officials made it clear that their rate tightening regime is not over. Fed Chair Jerome Powell testified for two days before Congress this week. In his testimony before congressional lawmakers, he went to great pains to notify the financial markets that he fully expected at least two more rate hikes in the months ahead.
He maintained that inflation was still running too hot and that, yes, there was "certainly a possibility" of a recession. Achieving a "soft landing" in which policy tightens without severe economic circumstances such as a recession, will be difficult, he cautioned.
While his remarks were no different than his statements last week after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the markets reacted quite differently. Last week it was up, up and away on Thursday and Friday. This week, it was the opposite. My own belief is that bullish momentum traders had hit their targets in the indexes by Friday (as did I), and central bankers merely gave them an excuse to lock in some great profits.
Since the NASDAQ 100 has led the markets higher and is leading them lower now, I would watch that index for clues on what will happen next. The QQQ, an exchange-traded fund, represents that index and is trading around 362. I see a downside risk to 352 on the QQQs, or another 2 tp 3 percent pullback from here. At that point, we will determine if the profit-taking is over or not.
As for the S&P 500 Index, I am watching the 4,320-4,350 area. On Friday, the bulls were attempting to defend that 4,350 level. We are down 66 points from last Friday with possibly another 34 points to go for my expected 100-point decline. After that, we should see some upside.