Bill Schmick: Investors celebrate as inflation slows

It appears the Federal Reserve Bank's long battle against inflation is showing some progress. This week, two key inflation measures indicated inflation rose at its slowest pace since March 2021. Investors celebrated the news.

The Consumer Price Index for June rose a mere 0.2 percent and only 3 percent over the prior year. Both measures were a bit better than economists were forecasting. If you strip out food and gas prices, the core CPI climbed 0.2 percent month over month and 4.8 percent over last year; again, slightly better than expectations. The Producer Price Index also saw some encouraging news. June's wholesale prices followed the CPI data lower. PPI rose 0.1percent, less than the consensus estimate of 0.2 percent.

All week, in anticipation of these expected cooler inflation numbers, market bulls were buying stocks. That gamble has paid off. The U.S. dollar dropped on the news. Bond yields also gave up recent gains.

That set up the perfect environment to rise for those sectors that have an inverse relationship with declining dollars and yields. Commodities, basic materials, and precious metals exploded higher. In another interesting turnabout, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index outpaced NASDAQ and the S&P 500 Index for the week.

As for the Magnificent Seven stocks and Nasdaq in general, prices took a back seat for once. An explanation for exactly why that should have occurred lies with a decision by the management of the NASDAQ 100. Last Friday, Nasdaq announced that the index will undergo a Special Rebalance effective before the market opens on Monday, July 24.

The intent is to reduce the concentration of heavyweight companies that now account for nearly half the weighting of the index. Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, and Tesla combined, account for 43.8 percent weight in the index. As part of the rebalance, that number will come down to 38.5 percent.

For portfolio managers and investment funds that track the index, it will mean selling some of the shares of these over-weighted companies and increasing their share of other companies in the index. Since the announcement, the Magnificent Seven stocks have been volatile as has the index overall.

There is some speculation that the S&P 500 Index could follow suit. That would have a much more serious impact on stock prices overall because of the importance of this benchmark index. Rebalancing the S&P 500, as I understand it, would occur when the aggregate of companies, with each having a weight greater than 4.8 percent, exceeds 50 percent of the total index.

As of today, only Apple and Microsoft exceed that 4.5 percent weight. In total, these two stocks plus Amazon, Nvidia, and Tesla have a combined market value of the S&P 500 index of 22.2 percent. Fortunately, we have a long way to go before a rebalancing of that index is in the offing.

Last week, I mentioned that although the markets were stretched, I was hoping for a little more upside in the averages. That is exactly what occurred with a 100-point (2 percent) gain in the S&P 500 Index. At this point, don't be surprised if a bout of profit-taking were to occur. I am not expecting anything serious, just a pause as the market once again catches its breath.

As for me, I will be on vacation next week so do not expect my usual columns. I will be back the following week, ready to go.