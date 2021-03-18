Thirty-three percent of adults are obese, while 10 percent of households with children are facing a food crisis. This is happening together, at the same time, in the same place — America. How can this be?
During the height of the pandemic, if you recall, the media featured long lines of hungry Americans queuing up at food banks and other community centers for food to feed their families. That was a shocking sight to me. In the supposed wealthiest country in the world, where Americans usually throw away more food than they eat, there are people going hungry? I thought it must be caused by supply-chain problems, not the scarcity of food.
Digging deeper, I discovered that millions of Americans had been facing food insecurity well before the coronavirus. The pandemic simply made a bad situation worse, and food scarcity strikes hardest at the most vulnerable populations. Black families, for example, are twice as likely as white families to have inadequate access to healthy food.
But first, we need to understand the definition of food scarcity or food insecurity, since both terms are being used to define the same thing. The term refers to the lack of access to enough good, healthy and culturally appropriate food. From an economic perspective, it is defined as the inability to afford that same healthy food for all family members.
Let me be clear, however, food insecurity and hunger are not the same concept, even though they may be somewhat related. Food insecurity is socioeconomic, which means its roots are financial and cultural. Hunger is physiological, meaning physical. It is a physical sensation that might be a consequence of food scarcity or insecurity, but not always. We usually measure food scarcity at the household level and hunger at the individual level.
Back in the day, my family was considered “poor” (lower income would be the politically correct handle in today’s world), but we were never hungry. Although, I suspect that there may have been times that my mother went without to feed us kids, but I couldn’t prove it. Thank God, however, for the little backyard summer garden we had (although eating tomato sandwiches for lunch several times a week was a bit much).
Today’s food security (or insecurity) is our society’s attempt to move the discussion of food policy beyond simple hunger. It is an effort to capture the reality of individuals and families who struggle to get enough good quality food on the table. Food scarcity and obesity, believe it or not, have much in common.
Obesity is defined as having excess body fat. Adults 35 years of age and older with a body mass index greater than 30 are considered obese. Former President Donald Trump, for example, falls into that category. Where food scarcity and the problem of obesity meet most often is around the meaning of “good and healthy” foods.
The lifestyle of the obese and the poor coincide in a number of areas. Poorer working families (especially single-parent households), for example, have neither the money, nor the time to plan meals and supervise their family’s food intake.
Skipping breakfast, eating out at cheap, fast-food joints, consuming highly processed and calorie-rich foods, snacking in front of the television, and drinking sugar-sweetened beverages are regular occurrences for families working to put food on the table. Those same eating habits are also commonly found among obese families and individuals.
Given that background, it should not surprise us that one out of every six American children are at risk of food scarcity and suffer from obesity as well. Food insecurity is influenced by any number of factors, including income, employment, race/ethnicity and disability. It can be long term or temporary.
For years, I have written about the growing income inequality in this country. Unfortunately, both the private and public sectors have ignored that issue. The onset of the pandemic only made a bad situation much worse.
The huge rise in unemployment, the long-term trend of sinking real wages in the service industries, coupled with the shrinking safety net of both private health care and social programs, have resulted in problems, only one of which is food scarcity.