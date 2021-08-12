The author says that this 2021-2022 school year was supposed to usher in a new beginning. As such, retailers still are expecting sales of clothes, school supplies and college dorm decor items to increase by 5.5 percent from last year's depressed COVID-levels. Even so, that still won’t match 2019’s 6.7 percent increase, but it is getting close, or was until the COVID-19 delta variant arrived.