Bill Schmick: Pullbacks are normal, so keep those emotions in check

August into September are usually difficult months in the stock market. So far, this August is no exception — but how you handle it will make all the difference to your investment plan.

If you have been reading my weekend columns, you know that I have been warning investors to prepare for a 5 to 6 percent pullback in the markets. For many investors who have enjoyed more than six months of gains in their portfolios, even a minor decline in the markets will be painful.

On average, pullbacks like the one I am expecting last a month or more and then require another month to regain the previous price level. Stocks can repeat this behavior several times a year before regaining losses and moving higher. Every two or three years the markets experience a 10 to 20 percent correction. Since the year 2000, downturns of 10 percent or more occurred in more than half of those years. Only 20 percent of these corrections have resulted in a bear market since 1974.

The fact is that most people are hard-wired to react emotionally to the ups and downs in the stock market. Scientists believe that it all stems back to prehistoric times when a struggle for survival evoked a fight-or-flight impulse that exists to this day.

Those same experts argue that the pain of losing is psychologically about twice as powerful as the pleasure of gaining. This loss aversion principle affects us all. The difference between successful investors and those who are not depends on how we handle these emotional responses.

Many times during my career as an investment adviser I found myself talking clients off the edge, especially in bear markets or sharp pullbacks. The longer the downturn the more time I spent just keeping clients from caving in to their impulse to sell in many cases simply to stop the pain of losses. These same clients would often set themselves up for a fall by getting too aggressive on the way up or making other rookie mistakes.

I asked my former colleague and financial adviser at Berkshire Money Management, Scott Little, for his view on the subject. Scott recently completed a certificate in behavioral finance (BFA) to further assist his clients in times like these. Here are his thoughts on the subject.

"When markets gain like they have in 2023 with so many consecutive months of returns since the October 2022 low, it becomes a breeding ground for several dangerous biases. The first is the optimism bias. This is the tendency to overestimate the likelihood of positive outcomes and downplay the possibility of negative ones. The market is going up, I feel great, and everything will continue to be great.

"The second is the recency bias, which is the tendency to overemphasize the importance of recent experiences or the latest information we possess when estimating future events. Recency bias often misleads us to believe that recent events can give us an indication of how the future will unfold. Because the market was positive last month, I should add to my stock position so I make more money next month.

"The last is the confirmation bias. This is the tendency to search for, interpret, favor, and recall information in a way that confirms or supports one's prior beliefs or values. Because I just invested a bunch of money in the market, I begin reading all the analysts and reports that support what I did while I ignore those with a contrarian position. They don't know as much as the other people.

"To avoid falling prey to these biases try to keep emotions in check. Avoid chasing stocks when arrows are green and stick to your long-term plan. Be open to differing opinions about the market and weigh each equally. Finally, understand that human's ability to predict the future has never been greater than zero. Stay diversified within a portfolio that suits your risk tolerance and will help you achieve your long-term goals."

Amen to that.