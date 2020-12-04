The first week of December saw all three major averages climb to minor new highs. The trigger was more good news on the delivery timetable of the coronavirus vaccines. The expected speedy distribution of the first batch of wonder drugs encouraged investors, even while the number of COVID-19 deaths and cases nationwide continued to skyrocket.
In addition, a new dose of hopeium has infected investors on the stimulus front. The Democrats' $2.2 trillion proposal has gone nowhere since July, thanks to the Republican-controlled Senate. The Democrats then reduced their price tag in an effort to forge a compromise before the election, but the Republicans refused to spend more than their initial $500 billion offer.
The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, have dropped their offer once again this week. It now matches a new bipartisan proposal of $900 billion that could forge a compromise bill during the next two weeks. Friday’s November nonfarm payroll report may have clinched the deal.
Job gains were much worse than expected, with U.S. employers adding 245,000 jobs versus 465,000 jobs that were anticipated. December’s data could see the jobs gains disappear altogether. That might jeopardize the outcome of the Jan. 5 runoff senate elections in red state Georgia for Republicans.
I see politics at play. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, while suddenly finding “fiscal responsibility” after four years of unbridled deficit spending, has been steadfast in his refusal to compromise on his $500 billion stimulus package. This is despite the pleas of the vast majority of governors, and state legislatures from both parties, for help from the federal government. Before the elections, even our lame-duck president had pleaded with the Senate to pass at least a $2 trillion stimulus package, to no avail.
The Democrats’ new willingness to compromise further can be credited to President-elect Joe Biden, who indicated to his party leaders that some relief for the nation is better than no relief. This week’s Labor Department report places McConnell between a rock and a hard place. If he goes along with too much stimulus, he will risk the ire of conservative voters in Georgia. On the other hand, too little stimulus, and he will galvanize more Democrats to come out and vote in an already tight race.
The betting at present is that a deal will get done, but investors have been burnt several times before in this stimulus sweepstakes. Regardless of the bickering, the clock is ticking, the COVID-19 deaths are mounting and the cold weather has arrived. But, I suspect the markets will continue to ignore the gathering storm clouds unless a real darkness descends and investors get spooked.
As most American investors continue to focus on the U.S. stock market, a number of other equity markets are notching up some great gains. Emerging markets, which are typically resource-heavy nations, are enjoying both the benefit of a declining dollar, as well as price increases in natural resources.
My attention is also focused on equities in Southeast Asian nations such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam. Indonesia and Thailand may be next year’s story. These economies are recovering quickly, thanks to a concerted effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Even China, despite the continued bashing from the U.S., is pulling ahead of us on most fronts and enjoying the benefits. I expect that next year we will see those markets continue to do well, and in some cases, outperform the U.S. stock market.
On the homefront, investor sentiment continues to be frothy. The technical charts and other variables I look at indicate a building of overbought conditions as well. In the short term, the certainty of a stimulus deal could be worth another 100 points or so on the S&P 500 Index before we get another pullback.
What could cause a decline? The coronavirus numbers might finally freak out even the most bullish of traders, or it could be some other excuse. If so, it won’t be a devastating sell-off (more like 3 to 5 percent), but it could arrive just in time for the winter holidays.
In the meantime, I expect the cyclical and natural resource trades to continue, while technology takes a back seat. I would also look to add some precious metals to my portfolio during these next few weeks if gold, silver, palladium and platinum continue to fall. And for those speculators with a stomach for risk, Bitcoin also looks interesting to me on a pullback.