It has been the best quarterly earnings season in a long time. More than 87 percent of companies that have reported thus far have beat earnings estimates. That is a record, and investors celebrated.
Last week, I mentioned that this earnings season has been a classic example of a sell-on-the-news. It has been especially so for companies in the technology sector, but not so much for investments in other areas. What, you might ask, does this say about the overall markets?
The most bullish interpretation is that we will continue to move higher, making new highs after new highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average made yet another new high yesterday, as did the S&P 500 Index. The Nasdaq is still off by 4 percent from its highs, and the small-cap Russell 2000 Index is off by 6 percent.
However, for the year thus far, all the indexes have positive gains.
The S&P, at 12 percent, is about ties with the Dow, while the small-cap Russell and the technology-heavy Nasdaq are lagging. I have been warning investors since the beginning of the year that technology, especially the stay-at-home stocks, would be underperformers.
As we enter the second week of May, with the markets at, or close to, all-time highs, investors need to ask how much of the present macroeconomic data is already reflected in the price levels of the stock market.
We know that coronavirus cases are falling and will probably fall further. We also know that this quarter and next will see economic growth spurt higher while unemployment drops. I feel it would be safe to assume that the market has already discounted some of those future expectations.
However, don’t think that Wall Street economists get it right all the time. Take April’s unemployment report. Forecasts were for the economy to gain 1 million jobs last month. Instead, only 266,000 jobs were added. That was the largest miss since 1998. It immediately cast doubt on the timetable of economic recovery.
Expectations are that the economy is going to roar back, and with it corporate hiring plans. Friday’s report, if anything, might reduce some of the more bullish enthusiasm of some financial analysts. That is a good thing, in my opinion.
The prospect for higher inflation is still a question mark, as is the future course of interest rates. Those two variables are interconnected and will occupy our attention for the foreseeable future.
Sectors that benefit from inflation, like commodities, are outperforming. I expect they will continue to do so as the economy recovers. So-called value areas like industrials, transportation, and materials, as well as financials, have also done well and should also continue to gain, even if interest rates move higher.
The sectors that are hurt by inflation or higher interest rates, however, should underperform. The result could be a bifurcated market, something I believe we are witnessing at times right now. I am expecting markets to climb a little higher. My target for the S&P 500 Index is between 4,220 and 4,270. At this rate, we should hit my target by next week.
At that point, those invested in the three main indexes, could see markets simply pause in the weeks ahead and trade in a range. That would be my most bullish scenario. The bearish story would be a classic May sell-off of possibly 5 to 10 percent. If that were to occur, the good news would be that the stronger sectors might mitigate some of the downside potential in the weaker areas.
I will be watching the transportation and energy sectors for clues. Those two areas should continue to gain if investors believe the reopening trade is still intact. Weakness might indicate economic prospects have been fully discounted, in which case, the markets should follow their lead downward. Stay tuned and keep reading.