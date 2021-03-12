The large-cap technology sector bounced back this week as bond yields fell. It is a seesaw market filled with several crosscurrents. But, if you want to know where stocks are going, keep your eyes focused on the U.S. 10-year bond yield.
In my last column, I explained how rising bond yields are like kryptonite to the continued performance of what I call “super tech stocks.” Over the last two weeks, the Nasdaq 100, for example, experienced a 10 percent-plus downdraft, as bond yields rose to 1.60 percent from 1.25 percent.
Investors sold FANG stocks, and technology shares in new-era sectors, like solar and electric vehicles, and bought old economy stocks, like in energy, financials and cyclicals.
This week, that trade reversed somewhat as bond yields stopped rising, drifted lower and seem to be stabilizing around 1.50 percent — until Friday. While the S&P and Dow indexes pulled back a little in response, Nasdaq dropped 1.5 percent. The question is whether the rate rise in yields is coming to an end, or will we see yet another backup in yields as investors become even more concerned over future inflation.
There is no reason why the yield on the “10-year” couldn’t rise further, in my opinion, maybe as high as 1.80 percent to even 2 percent later in the year. After all, that was where yields were on the 10-year just before the pandemic. What could drive yields higher? Inflation concerns.
I believe the Federal Reserve Bank Committee is expecting the inflation rate to hit its long-term target of 2 percent in the next few months. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has already said it would be willing (and happy) to see that happen.
That would be a textbook and natural occurrence in any recovering economy. But, what the Fed expects, and what the markets are prepared for, may be two different things.
“As long as yields rise gradually, and not all at once,” say the experts, then investors can and will adjust accordingly. That remains to be seen. In this world of instant price reactions and compressed time periods, I am not so sure “gradual” is in the dictionary of today’s traders. To them, a 25- to 30-basis-point rise in yields could mean the end of the world. I fear a mad exit for the door could occur all at once at some point. It is a possibility, so, be on guard.
The good news is that the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in what amounted to a one-party rescue of the American people. Not one Republican voted for the rescue plan, despite the fact that between 65 and 80 percent of Americans approved of the plan. The ink was barely dry on President Joe Biden’s signature, however, before investor attention turned to the passing of a future infrastructure package.
Unlike the relief package, which was passed through the budget reconciliation process, an infrastructure bill of real substance would require bipartisan support. If that turns out to be a nonstarter, Biden could still provide some money ($300 billion or so), but nothing like the $2 trillion that would be needed to really address the nation’s decrepit highways, bridges, seaports, and airports.
An infrastructure bill would actually provide a needed stimulus to grow the economy, while providing a real need that is long overdue. But, it would also take longer to thread its way throughout the economy and would require a year or two before we would really see the impact in the data.
In any case, the prospect of such a bill will be enough to occupy investors’ attention over the next few months. I suspect “infrastructure plays” will be bid up in anticipation of this potential government spending program. This happened four years ago, you may recall, when the Trump administration announced its intentions to pass similar legislation. We all know that effort hit a brick wall, despite a Republican-held Congress and White House.
Today, with countries like China breathing down our necks, the U.S. is falling further and further behind in so many areas. We fiddle in bitter partisan politics, while the rest of the world plows ahead. A substantial infrastructure program would be a first step in stemming our economic slide.
In any case, we have two weeks left of volatility, so, use the time to employ any excess cash you may have on down days. I expect stocks to regain their luster in April, so, hang in there.