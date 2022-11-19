Billie Jo Sawyer is named treasurer of Williamstown Fire District

WILLIAMSTOWN — Billie Jo Sawyer has been appointed treasurer of the Williamstown Fire District, an eight-hour-per-week role that has been filled since 2012 by Corydon Thurston.
Sawyer is an accountant with the Pittsfield firm Lombardi, Claremont & Keegan.
Since 2021 she has performed nonprofit, for-profit, HUD, and retirement plan audits. Her more than 25 years of experience in the field also includes 12 years as the owner and CEO of Sawyer LLC, for which she provided audits, reviews, compilations, bookkeeping, payroll and tax services.
A member of the Massachusetts Society of CPAs and the International Association of CPAs, Sawyer holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Sawyer has served as a board member and treasurer of the Northern Berkshire YMCA and the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Foundation, where she was also a member of the audit and finance committee.