PITTSFIELD — Roots Rising and the Berkshire Black Economic Council are partnering to launch the BIPOC Vendor Fund at the Pittsfield Farmers Market. The fund will support Black, Indigenous, and people of color farmers and entrepreneurs.
For some, the cost of getting a business off the ground plus the cost of vending at markets is too large of a burden. The BIPOC Vendor Fund aims to reduce the barrier to participation at the Pittsfield Farmers Market by waiving the vendor booth fee and providing additional financial support for business start-up costs, such as supplies, permits, and business development. In that way, the fund aims to make the Pittsfield Farmers Market more accessible, more equitable, and better reflective of the community.
As a pilot this season, the award will provide a $300 half-season booth fee, as well as a maximum fee of $500 towards supplies, permits or business development. A limited number of awards available, and the maximum grant award is $800.
Information/applications: farmersmarketpittsfield.org/bipocvendorfund.