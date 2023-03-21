PITTSFIELD
BIC to hold event on recycled materials
The Berkshire Innovation Center, in partnership with the intellectual property law firm Hamilton Brook Smith & Reynolds of Concord, will host, “Recycled Materials Innovations,” its next event in the BIC Presents Series, on March 30.
The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the center, 45 Woodlawn Ave., Pittsfield. It will also be live-streamed via Zoom.
A panel of experts who are helping to lead the charge to innovation-driven consumer goods will participate in a panel discussion moderated by attorney Giovanna Fessenden of Hamilton Brook Smith & Reynolds. A question-and-answer session will be held both in-person and online.
Following an introduction by each panelist, and some questions from the moderator, the panel will field questions from the audience, both in-person and online.
This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required.
To attend in person: tinyurl.com/3899dx2v; to attend online: tinyurl.com/4wv4mvvt.
WASHINGTON, D.C
USDA survey on honeybee colony loss
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will be collecting information about colony loss in the honey industry during its next quarterly colony loss survey in April.
This survey collects information about colony inventory and loss from more than 400 producers with honeybee colonies in the northeastern region of the United States.
To ensure all survey participants have an opportunity to respond, NASS interviewers will contact producers who do not respond by mail or online to conduct interviews. NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.
Results of these quarterly surveys are published annually in the Honey Bee Colonies Report, which will be available on Aug. 1. Information: NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office, 800-498-1518.
PITTSFIELD
BMC to get back $1.4M in COVID costs
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $1.4 million to the commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse Berkshire Medical Center for the cost of testing the public and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $1,390,865 public assistance grant will reimburse the private 302-bed teaching hospital in Pittsfield affiliated with the University of Massachusetts Medical School for the cost of contracting to administer 22,968 COVID-19 tests between September 2020 and January 2021.
The hospital also purchased supplies such as lab coats, masks, gloves, and propane for the testing tent, and contracted to provide security and cleaning services.
So far, FEMA has provided more than $1.6 billion in public assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses. Information: tinyurl.com/4w7tfvxh.
