PITTSFIELD — BJ’s Wholesale Club, which has a store in Pittsfield, has formed a consumer financing partnership with Citizens of Providence, R.I.
The new venture, “Citizens Pay,” soon will be available to BJ’s members for large purchases such as televisions, appliances and home furnishings.
Citizens is an affiliate of Citizens Bank, which has branches in North Adams and Pittsfield.
BJ’s will launch Citizens Pay during the first quarter of this year for orders placed via BJs.com for delivery and with buy online, in-club pickup and curbside pickup.
BJ’s members will be able to choose Citizens Pay financing options directly in the BJs.com shopping experience. BJ’s and Citizens will expand the partnership to include financing for in-club purchases with the BJ’s mobile app in the second quarter of this year.