Sophia Bletsos named HR director for five South County towns

GREAT BARRINGTON — Sophia Bletsos has been named human resources director for five South County towns: Great Barrington, New Marlborough, Monterey, Sheffield and West Stockbridge.
She will primarily be based at Great Barrington Town Hall. Her position has been funded by a state grant for the first year.
In her shared position, Bletsos will be responsible for establishing and refining best practices in all aspects of human resources management in the five towns.
Most recently a human resources generalist at Guido’s Fresh Marketplace in Pittsfield and Great Barrington, Bletsos has also worked in human resource positions with Advanced Impact Technologies in Pittsfield and for the town of Suffield, Conn.
Bletsos holds two degrees from Springfield College: a master’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management, with minors in art and environmental studies.