Blue Cross Blue Shield launching mental health grant program

BOSTON — The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation is launching the a three-year grant program that will fund community-based organizations to improve access to community-based mental health services for adults experiencing mild to moderate mental health distress and practical problems of daily living.
The program, “Advancing Community-Driven Mental Health,” will equip staff members of community-based organizations to deliver mental health support in the community focusing on teaching basic concepts and skills that help enable people to deal with issues of immediate concern to them.
The first year, 2023, is a planning year with funding available up to $100,000 per organization. Years Two and Three are implementation years, with up to $150,000 available each year.
Letters of inquiry are due by noon Aug. 9 through the foundation's online portal. Please read the grant guidelines for more information.