The Blue Vista Motor Lodge is welcoming guests during its soft opening as exterior work continues. The views do not disappoint

FLORIDA — A mountaintop motor lodge with views of the Northern Berkshire hills is open with a new name and a new lease on life.
The Blue Vista Motor Lodge, at the Whitcomb Summit of Florida Mountain, was purchased last December by entrepreneur Stella Downie and has since been extensively renovated, including new furnishings and fixtures, new flooring and fresh paint, and a new orientation of the amenities to accentuate the surrounding tree-covered hills from one of the highest spots in Berkshire County.
The final touch, framed abstract art by Downie’s friend, Isabel Riley of Jamaica Plains, was being hung in the rooms on Thursday. As were photographs by her step-father, Sandy Renna, of Warwick.
The 17 renovated rooms feel brand new, with relaxing decor and every window featuring breathtaking views to the east.
“I was going for simple calm, and something that wouldn’t distract from the view,” Downie said. “We’ve been getting good feedback. And the sunrise is particularly beautiful. Guests get up early just to watch the sun come up.”
Downie has been booking a few rooms during her soft-opening phase, and the guests have been impressed.
One woman, Downie recalled, had the impression that the photos of the views on the website were stock images from the internet. When she arrived, Donnie said she was thrilled to find out the view was actually as advertised.
And from now through Thanksgiving, Downie is offering a “sneak peek” special for folks who want to check it out.
Exterior work, such as the installation of outdoor saunas and fire pits, as well as concrete walkways and paving the circular driveway and parking area, are underway. Downie hopes to have it all completed before the deep freeze arrives.
The Whitcomb Summit of Florida Mountain has been turning heads since the early 1920s. The current building was constructed around 1960.
The property was bought in late December for $464,000 by Chapter Three Enterprise LLC of Somerville, whose manager is Downie. The seller was Duilio Realty Inc. of Granby, Conn.
Since taking over the property, Downie has had the dilapidated on-site cabin and restaurant removed. Her intent is to build a cafe and an events venue once the business is in full operation.
“That’s the long-term vision,” she said. “I think both of these will be meaningful additions.”
Staff will serve as concierges and ambassadors to the area, referring guests to outdoor and indoor activities such as whitewater rafting, hiking, visits to The Clark or Mass MoCA, or any of the other dozens of local attractions.
Downie comes from a background in marketing fun. She operated five Sky Zone Trampoline Parks in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. She left that business just before the pandemic hit. Before that, she operated a toy store in Cambridge.
The new business will expand the town’s tax base and increase tax revenue, and later on, provide a new eatery that local residents can patronize.