PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Medical Center has been named a top teaching hospital nationally for the second consecutive year by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers that is recognized as one of the toughest standard setters for health care safety and quality. The award widely is acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive.
BMC is one of only four Massachusetts hospitals honored with a Top Teaching Hospital award this year and the only one in Western Massachusetts.
Over 2,200 hospitals nationwide were considered for Leapfrog’s awards this year in four categories. A total of 149 hospitals were selected to receive this year’s awards. BMC was one of 72 hospitals recognized in the top teaching hospitals category.
To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety.
To see the full list of institutions honored as 2021 Top Hospitals, visit leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.