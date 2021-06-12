PITTSFIELD — Dr. Batya Cohen, a member of Berkshire Medical Center’s emergency department, has been recognized with BMC’s 2021 Patient-Centered Physician Award, which is presented annually to the hospital physician who exemplifies BMC’s philosophy of patient-centered care.
Cohen received the award during a special ceremony last month.
Cohen received numerous nominations and praise from her colleagues at BMC, who submitted nominations for the award.
The award focuses on communicating with patients and families; involving patients in health care decisions; taking the time to talk with patients and listen to their concerns; and working collaboratively and respectfully with all other members of the care team so that everyone can do their best in addressing patient care issues.