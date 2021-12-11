PITTSFIELD — Michaela LaPlante, a registered nurse at Berkshire Medical Center, has received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, a national nursing recognition program adopted by thousands of hospitals to honor individual nurses who have had an impact on patient care.
LaPlante, who serves on 4 East, received a positive nomination from BMC for her care of a patient in her final days who died in early July.
The DAISY Award is bestowed after a nomination process and review by an interdisciplinary oversight committee. BMC staff, patients and the general community can submit nominations.
The DAISY Foundation was started in memory of Patrick Barnes, who died in 1999, from complications of the autoimmune disease ITP.