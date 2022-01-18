PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Joint Commission is a nonprofit organization that accredits more than 22,000 U.S. health care organizations and programs.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
The certification, in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, focuses on the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the intraoperative, hospitalization or ambulatory surgical center admission, rehabilitation activities, and follow-up visit with the orthopedic surgeon. Information: www.jointcommission.org.